Leonard gets June yard of the month

Leonard was known for always keeping a large garden going at her farm north of Verndale. Since moving to Wadena five years ago, she's been building on her yard variety and added a flower garden as well, which is where her many award winning arrangements get their start.

Leonard has exhibited flowers and arrangements at the Wadena County Fair for 27 years. Leonard and Julie Deiss usually win the trophy for exhibitor winning the most blue ribbons, according to Garden Club member Shirley Hartjen.

Leonard said she enjoys gardening and can be found in her yard most any day there isn't snow on the ground. When not outside, she also has at least one plant in every room of the house to tend to. Leonard is a little concerned with bringing annuals to present at the fair this year as snow covered the ground well into April this year, it backed up the growing season considerably.

Her perennials, however, are plentiful and add a great deal of color to her property. She mixes in some metal art and other permanent pieces to bring it all together. Plants surround the home and can be seen from the corner at 1402 Sixth St. SE, Wadena.

Hartjen added that the garden club is planning for local yard tours on June 26, though not all the details were immediately available.