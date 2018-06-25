Klatt earns child care credential
Deborah Klatt, from the Bertha-Hewitt area, has been awarded a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential in recognition of outstanding work with young children. The Council for Professional Recognition in Washington, D.C., awards credentials to early childhood educators who demonstrate the ability to constructively work with young children in group settings.
The CDA is a nationally recognized credential for excellence in early childhood education. Each CDA candidate is observed working with young children and is assessed on his or her ability to develop the physical, emotional and intellectual capabilities of young children.