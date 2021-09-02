The 20th Annual Ronald McDonald House RIDE was held on June 12, 2021. The RIDE Committee appreciates everyone that enabled them to raise $135,000 for the Ronald McDonald House in Fargo.

Since it’s humble beginnings, The RIDE has raised nearly $2 million for the Ronald McDonald House, according to a news release from RMH Ride board members. Plans are underway for the 21st Annual RMH RIDE which will be held on June 11, 2022. All events are co-sponsored and held at the New York Mills VFW Post #3289. The RIDE winds its way through the beautiful woods and lakes country of central Minnesota. The route for 2022 is currently being planned.

Three nights of live music is also part of the celebration along with ample camping. A 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle is the Grand Raffle Prize. This year $20 tickets will be available for Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Big cash prizes are also part of the raffle. Many events are in the works including another season-long Fun Run.

The event is made possible by the overwhelming support of area businesses and those who generously donate to the event. You can keep up-to-date on activities, routes, bands, camping and history at rmhride.com. The site will be updated soon, according to RMH volunteers.

The RMH Ride Kick-Off Party is planned for March of 2022. More information is coming soon.