A change is coming to Otter Tail and Wadena Counties. On Monday, Aug. 2, Executive Director for United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties Mary Phillipe announced that this was her last week in the position after 18 years.

Jacklin Steege was named the new executive director. She will be in the Fergus Falls office to begin her work as director on Aug. 9. Phillipe will stay in office for a period of time to help with the transition.

"Thank you for the work you do to improve lives, for volunteering, for advocating for those in need and for your endless generosity of time and resources," Phillipe said in a news release.