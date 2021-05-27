Building a new facility of any kind invites an array of challenges. Financing is just one of many issues. When the word of a new building project first spread, many were left asking how they would pay for it? Will our taxes go up? Do we need a new hospital? Tri-County Health Care approached the financial hurdles in a variety of ways. One of the most effective means of generating capital for such a project is fundraising, both internally and externally.
The process kicked off in 2019 with Ryan Damlo, executive director of the Foundation, leading the charge for donations. This process was kept internal and amongst key organizations. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic halted these fundraising efforts. In fact, many were wondering if the new building project would resume at all. Fortunately, fundraising and the project did resume in July 2020. Damlo quickly set an ambitious goal of $3 million. This “quiet” phase of fundraising continued to focus on internal staff and prominent members of the community. The goal of hitting half of the fundraising total before groundbreaking was reached.
“310 donors so far, most of which have been employees. 25 community members and local businesses have already pledged or made their donations with many more to come in,” explained Damlo.
So far, the Foundation has amassed $2,090,000. Employee donations account for more than $750,000 of the total amount raised so far. According to Damlo, Tri-County Health Care has a strong commitment to philanthropy, with internal staff consistently stepping up to contribute. This drive for funding on the inside often encourages external donations.
Notable donations
- Wadena State Bank - $250,000
- Jack and Alvida Browne Foundation - $100,000
- TCHC Foundation - $350,000
- Otto Bremer Trust - $300,000
- Wadena Medical Center Physicians - $100,000
- Tri-Giving Employee Partners - $132,000
- Dr. Shaneen and Kent Schmidt - $75,000
- Ameriprise and Michael and Marian Craig- $50,965
- Dr. John and Ann Pate - $50,000
- Joel and Kim Beiswenger - $50,000
- Mid-Central National Bank - $50,000
- 1st National Bank Henning, Ottertail, Battle Lake - $50,000
Community donation and the road to $3 million
The Foundation is now past the halfway point. With ground finally broken, the next phase of fundraising will commence. Damlo and his team are seeking donations from everyone in the community and surrounding area. If you would like to make a donation to the new building project, please contact Ryan Damlo via phone at 218-632-8148. Donations can also be made via email at ryan.damlo@tchc.org or at TCHC.org/foundation.