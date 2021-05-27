Building a new facility of any kind invites an array of challenges. Financing is just one of many issues. When the word of a new building project first spread, many were left asking how they would pay for it? Will our taxes go up? Do we need a new hospital? Tri-County Health Care approached the financial hurdles in a variety of ways. One of the most effective means of generating capital for such a project is fundraising, both internally and externally.

The process kicked off in 2019 with Ryan Damlo, executive director of the Foundation, leading the charge for donations. This process was kept internal and amongst key organizations. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic halted these fundraising efforts. In fact, many were wondering if the new building project would resume at all. Fortunately, fundraising and the project did resume in July 2020. Damlo quickly set an ambitious goal of $3 million. This “quiet” phase of fundraising continued to focus on internal staff and prominent members of the community. The goal of hitting half of the fundraising total before groundbreaking was reached.

“310 donors so far, most of which have been employees. 25 community members and local businesses have already pledged or made their donations with many more to come in,” explained Damlo.

So far, the Foundation has amassed $2,090,000. Employee donations account for more than $750,000 of the total amount raised so far. According to Damlo, Tri-County Health Care has a strong commitment to philanthropy, with internal staff consistently stepping up to contribute. This drive for funding on the inside often encourages external donations.

Notable donations

Wadena State Bank - $250,000

Jack and Alvida Browne Foundation - $100,000

TCHC Foundation - $350,000

Otto Bremer Trust - $300,000

Wadena Medical Center Physicians - $100,000

Tri-Giving Employee Partners - $132,000

Dr. Shaneen and Kent Schmidt - $75,000

Ameriprise and Michael and Marian Craig- $50,965

Dr. John and Ann Pate - $50,000

Joel and Kim Beiswenger - $50,000

Mid-Central National Bank - $50,000

1st National Bank Henning, Ottertail, Battle Lake - $50,000

Community donation and the road to $3 million