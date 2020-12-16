BEMIDJI, Minn. — Basic toiletry and clothing items are being collected from across the state by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for its annual care package campaign for people experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release, the agency is asking the public to donate items including large or extra large white T-shirts, white or black tube socks, travel-size body wash, deodorant and shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wet wipes, small water bottles, protein or granola bars and resealable bags. Once assembled, the packages will be handed out by the State Patrol, as well as agents from Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

In the 2019 campaign, the DPS assembled more than 600 kits and for this year, the goal is to create 1,000 by the end of December.

The DPS is asking those looking to donate to ship their items to Care on the Go, Town Square Security at 445 Minnesota St., St. Paul, MN, 55101.

"This is a statewide effort," said DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges, who began the program while working for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. "I know a lot of times efforts get focused on the metro, but me personally, I never forget about those in Greater Minnesota, because I know there's a need out there also."