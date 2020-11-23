The WDC FCCLA chapter recently had their annual Dime Drive competition for the March of Dimes. All seventh hour fifth - twelfth grade classes were invited to participate.

Mr. Hale’s class collected the most dimes to win the competition.

At the end of the week $647.32 was sent to the March of Dimes to help with the mission of reducing the incidence of premature birth and birth defects. Donations help the March of Dimes to provide services, programs, and support for moms and babies throughout the country. The FCCLA members got to request that their contribution be used at neonatal intensive care units in Minneapolis and St. Paul hospitals.

Mr. Hale’s class was rewarded with a socially distanced pizza party.