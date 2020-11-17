West Central Initiative is a regional community foundation serving the nine west-central Minnesota counties of Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wilkin and White Earth Nation in Becker County. WCI used money from the federal Economic Development Agency to add the two planners, a news release from West Central Initiative said. Reno and Johnson will give the organization additional capacity for more hands-on technical assistance to the region’s 82 communities.

Reno is a native of Kansas and attended the University of Kansas where she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, earning a master’s degree in planning. She has participated in several college and independent research projects, is fluent in Spanish and has a passion for sustainable food systems planning.

“My goal is to support agritourism in west-central Minnesota,” Reno said in a news release. “I also love applied learning, so I want to accomplish our objectives through action.” Reno loves to cook and enjoys trying to replicate foods she’s eaten in restaurants.

Johnson graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and earned a master’s degree in planning at the University of Minnesota.

After spending two years in Minneapolis, Johnson is grateful to be back in west-central Minnesota. “Being able to do planning within a region and being connected to philanthropy and economic development is really exciting. I can’t wait to dig into and help communities in the region,” he said in a news release.

“I’m grateful to the EDA for allowing us to increase our services to the region during this time of recovery and new possibilities,” Jill Amundson, WCI Associate Planner, said in a news release. “I’m even more grateful that two qualified, accomplished, passionate, and community-minded individuals are stepping into our organization and can start at full speed.”

Reno and Johnson will assist with WCI’s economic development planning work. They will be involved in several disciplines such as housing and food systems, as well as partnering with town stakeholders to advance community development efforts.

WCI invests resources in our communities for regional success, using the tools of economic development and community development, and by promoting philanthropy. Learn more at wcif.org.