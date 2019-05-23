The local animal shelter adopted out 110 dogs and 35 cats in 2015. That's a lot of animals for an operation largely dependent on volunteers.

But the local dog and cat adoption agency was at a turning point in 2016 with shelter manager Emma Davenport taking the reins. They've seen a gradual increase in adoptions since then. So much so that they plan to soon rival the adoption numbers of other centers in Duluth and Rochester—right here in small town Wadena.

"We have an incredible support system of volunteers and fosters and we are now becoming a regional center for saving animal lives," WCHS Executive Director Jim Clark said Wednesday.

Things are not slowing down anytime soon. The WCHS adopted out 308 dogs and 144 cats in 2018. With recent increases in transports from high-kill shelters in Texas, the organization is looking at possibly adopting out 600 dogs in 2019.

"That is huge, that potential growth from where we were in 2016 to now continues to just keep growing," foster coordinator Becky Costner shared at a recent Wadena Rotary meeting.

That steady stream of dogs and cats moving through the small confines of the current shelter are no longer feasible. Office space is limited, 10 dog kennels are no longer sufficient, and the sheer amount of transport dogs from other states calls for a dedicated space for those dogs to be kept separate from the fully vetted pets, board members and staff agree.

Because of the over 50 foster families in the community and the same day adoption opportunities, many animals never spend more than a day in the shelter, but there are still limits to what the shelter can do with such small spaces.

A recent tour of the facility with shelter manager Emma Davenport showed that the tight quarters are not just stressful for the pets, but the employees and volunteers can easily be stressed by the noise and cramped work areas.

New building project

The group desires to keep growing, keep saving lives of animals and keep finding forever homes for these pets from across the country. Luckily, the group is on their way to bigger and better places to grow their operation into the regional hub of pet adoptions. In May, the organization purchased the former Freshwater Education District building on Hwy 10 in Wadena. The 3,500 square foot building, while much larger than their current setup, is still not big enough, according to executive director Jim Clark.

The group had plans of using property on Harry Rich Drive, next to Sunnybrook Park to construct a 5,000 square-foot building. But costs for a new commercial building reached near $1.5 million. In purchasing the Freshwater building, which is connected to the other property they have access to, the group is considering construction of an addition off the back as well as a separate wing, that would make for a total of about 10,000 square feet of space for the pets and staff. That, compared to the 1,500 square foot shelter they've been operating out of since the 90s, is huge.

While these plans are still preliminary, Clark believes they could have a facility twice the size hoped, for significantly less than the original price tag. This would include a lobby, offices, vet area, specific separate building for incoming animals, cat condos, cat colonies and expanded dog kennels.

To say the group is excited about this opportunity is putting it mildly.

"We are at the stage where we are finalizing our floor plan, as that gets finalized, this project will become much more visible in the community," Clark said.

Why so much growth?

The epic growth of the Humane Society adoptions is part of their effort to strive for no killing of dogs and cats. Their record hangs around 98-99% for dog live release rates and around 94% for cats. According to foster coordinator Becky Costner, they've upped the amount of dog transports from Texas recently. In Texas, she said, the culture is much different about pets. The spay and neuter practices are very low, resulting in many pets becoming nuisances and filling up animal control facilities. Once full, it's common for animals to be killed as there is such an abundance.

"In the area we rescue from, they are euthanizing 500 dogs a day," Costner said.

In Minnesota, there's a much different mentality. Spaying and neutering is common place and instead of buying dogs from kennels, people are increasingly choosing to adopt a pet. It's often a much cheaper option, Clark explained. While many dog breeds can set you back $400-$1,000 from a dog kennel, you can adopt an immense variety of breeds from $200-$250 from the shelter, while saving the cost of spay/neuter surgery and vaccinations, which are included in all adoption fees.

"That's a characteristic of Minnesota," Clark said. "Minnesotans are very willing to look at shelters first."

The dog adoption increases are also helping raise extra money at WCHS. The early marketing of the dogs helps move these dogs very quickly. So while they brought in 45 dogs in the last eight days, mostly from Texas, 29 of them were already adopted within just a couple days of making it to Wadena. They already had someone ready to adopt just by seeing the animal on social media, making its way to Wadena.

While WCHS does not transport cats from outside the region, it might seem that at some point the area would be saturated with dogs coming from outside the state. Costner said that's not the case at this point.

"We are not just adopting out to Wadena, when we say it's regional, it's out of state too," Costner said. She mentioned Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and New Jersey as recent places dogs have moved to. One of her foster dogs even went to a family in Canada.

As long as they can continue to find homes, the group will continue work to transport dogs out of these high kill areas.

"I can't wait for the day when there are zero kills of cats and dogs for lack of space in shelters in America," Davenport said with excitement. Since 2016, they've saved over 500 dogs from being euthanized. "We're providing a regional solution to a national problem."

While plans are still in the works for this big project, the members and volunteers are itching to make this move to continue to grow.

WCHS board vice-chair Jeff Harrison said while the group is not ready to announce all the plans for this new venture, a major fundraising effort and rebranding will be announced soon.

"We want Wadena to be a destination for dog rescues," Harrison said.

The organization will not be able to start utilizing the new space until late summer when Freshwater staff have moved out of that building and into the new facility on the southeast part of town.

Want to foster an animal?

If you're on the fence about adopting a pet but could handle a dog or cat for short periods of time consider becoming a foster. Call the Wadena County Humane Society at 632-5938 to find out more.