Someplace Safe celebrates 40th anniversary

In the 1990's, the agency began its expansion, at the request of local communities, opening its first of 10 Community Advocacy Offices throughout west central Minnesota. These community-based offices provided domestic violence victims with increased access to services in their own community, without having to travel (sometimes hours) to Fergus Falls. In 1993, the first of five Parenting Time Centers (PTC) opened in Fergus Falls, allowing children to have safe and conflict-free access to parents.

The 2000's were a time of further expansion for the agency. In 2001, the agency began offering services for victims and survivors of sexual violence, followed by expanded services to all victims of crimes (elder abuse, stalking, theft, harassment, etc.) in 2005. In 2003 the agency changed its name to Someplace Safe and adopted an updated mission statement to better reflect the expanded programming and services for all victims and survivors of crime.

In 2010 Someplace Safe opened its first Thrift Store in Alexandria, followed by a second store in Morris, four years later. The goals of the stores remain the same today as when they first opened, which are to provide crucial clothing, furniture, and household items to victims and families starting over.

In 2012 Someplace Safe closed its regional battered women's shelter, transitioning these services to the STEPS program. STEPS expanded the agency's emergency hotel safe housing program, enabling victims and families affected by domestic violence to remain in their local community, attend school, continue to work, and remain with their local support systems. That same year, Someplace Safe began offering specific services to victims of human trafficking and opened its 10th Community Advocacy Office in Wadena County.

The agency also began targeted advocacy services for sexually exploited and at-risk youth in 2015 through Minnesota's Safe Harbor initiative. The following year, Someplace Safe began housing a Safe Harbor Regional Navigator, who serves as an expert on sexually exploited,trafficked, and at-risk youth for local communities, and is the main point of contact training, information, referrals, and protocol implementation throughout 19 Minnesota counties.

Sheila Korby, Executive Director of Someplace Safe stated, "Someplace Safe's dedicated staff and volunteers have assisted tens of thousands of survivors of crime through the past 40 years. Someplace Safe continues to provide services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, exploitation, human trafficking, and other crimes, having an immeasurable impact on their lives, creating safer families and safer communities throughout west central Minnesota."

Someplace Safe thanks every individual who supported the organization over the past four decades.

