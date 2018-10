Wadena Lion's President Ryan Damlo hands a $500 check to Jil Fiemeyer of the Princess Warrior Foundation. The proceeds were raised by the Lions, who served food during the Princess Warrior 5K Sept. 29. Submitted photo

Lions are changing the world one community at a time, by addressing needs at home and around the globe. The Wadena Lions helped serve food at this year's Princess Warrior 5k on Saturday, Sept. 29. The Lions donated $500 from that event to the Princess Warrior Foundation. The Lions in Wadena are helping focus on one of the five pillars of the Lions Club International which is Childhood Cancer.