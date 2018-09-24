United Way asks you to "Give Where You Live"

United Way Executive Director Mary Phillipe said what's unique about United Way is that every single United Way is an autonomous organization.

"We have our own board of directors and we have our own bylaws and policies," Phillipe said. "And we have to pay a fee to be a United Way, but we get to make all of our own decisions. That's what's really great about United Way is that when you give locally, it stays locally and you get to help decide where it goes."

Phillipe said Wadena County funded programs include Alzheimers Association, Catholic Charities, Girls Scouts, Kinship, Lutheran Social Services, Mahube OTWA, North Country Food Bank, Someplace Safe and the Wadena County DAC. Phillipe said combining forces of Wadena and Otter Tail County United Ways has been a good, yet challenging change. It's a change that brought Wadena's United Way program from the brink of ending to being able to support several important programs, according to Wadena United Way board member Marilyn Twete.

Phillipe asked the assembly gathered at Oma's Bread in Wadena if they knew of anyone who was making minimum wage. At 40 hours a week, their take home pay for the month is about $1,250. She asked them to consider the cost of rent, the cost of feeding themselves and a family, the cost of insurance, utilities, transportation and student loans to name a few common expenses.

"How far is that $1,250 going to go?" Phillipe asked.

"Not far enough," answered Twete.

Philippe agreed saying that the organizations that United Way supports are here to serve those that are trying to get by, but are struggling. Someone struggling with poverty likely suffers from many of the chief concerns that United Way seeks to assist.

Phillipe said the goal in Wadena County this year is to raise $30,000. That funding would go directly to internal programs like the Prescription for Reading program in partnership with Tri-County Health Care. This provides every child age 6 months to age 5 a free book during their well child exam. It also goes towards programs like the NFL Character Playbook, 2-1-1, Get Connected and Project Community Connect Mobile Food Drop. These programs hit on the strategic goals of United Way. Look for United Way staff and volunteers to be disbursing campaign kits throughout the community businesses this month.

The small group of staff, board members and community supporters gathered to learn more about how they can share the United Way's goals and how the community can donate to the campaign to help them achieve the goals of the community.

Liz Kuoppala, executive director of Mahube OTWA Community Action Partnership spoke to the group about the RSVP program through Mahube OTWA. This program offers volunteer opportunities for senior citizens. She said this offers help to services in a low income community and helps keep the seniors from a life of isolation.

"We're always looking for more placements and more volunteers," Kuoppala said. The seniors are given insurance while volunteering and have their mileage paid for. "My vision of community is that when we can all be pitching in in the way that most fulfills ourselves, that's the magic of how we create community."

While volunteering time is not a great option for everyone, United Way staff encouraged everyone that financially supporting the local United Way was an easy way to support many organizations in the community.

To find out more about the local United Way campaign visit uwotw.org or call 1-877-457-2185.