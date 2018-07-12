Bluffton Lions raise funds for Childhood Cancer Project

The profit from this luncheon will be used to buy polar fleece and cotton material for our members to make more blankets, pillowcases, and purchase some books, puzzles and other toys for the "Childhood Cancer Project," which will be donated to the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, Rochester and Fargo children's cancer units from our Bluffton Lions Club. Each child will receive a blanket and pillowcase to call their own.

Margaret Van Erp, secretary of the Bluffton Lions Club, said the club raised $5,030.

Speakers included Jason and Lacey Schik who told their story of their journey with their daughter, Lucille, who was 3 when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma (brain tumor) . She has been in remission now for one and a half years and will soon celebrate her sixth birthday. She returns to the children's hospital for checkups every three months.

Susan and Jerry Hobbs spoke about their journey they have had with their daughter Ruth who was diagnosed with childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 5. She is now 10 years old

and is cancer free but has regular check-ups once each year. Members were thankful to those that helped make this a successful fundraiser for the club and the children's cancer project.