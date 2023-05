Walker Toran Windels

Baby boy Walker Toran Windels was born on April 18, 2023, to Hailey and Ryan of New York Mills. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Bobbi Adams at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud grandparents are Jack and Judy; Brenda; and Jane.

