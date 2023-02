Baby boy Tyson Lee Truax was born on January 23, 2023, to Cody and Sara Truax of Henning. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Proud siblings are Avery and Alex. Proud grandparents are Clay and Cheryl Houselog; and Vince and Mari Truax.