In the event that I may have missed sending you a thank you, I would like to personally thank you for your kind words, thoughts and prayers and anything you may have done for us during Dave’s illness and death. also, thank you to Lakewood Hospice, Karvonen Funeral Home, the doctors and nurses in Wadena, Fergus Falls, Fargo, Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Lakewood Health System in Staples. You were all truly awesome, professional, caring and compassionate people, in all you have done for us.

So THANK YOU!

The Dave Folkestad Family