A giant thank you is extended to all involved with the benefit for Nathan Runyan on Sat. Jan. 14, 2023.

A special thank you goes to Naomi Moyer, Ryan Schmitz and Jordan Hinkle. Without their love and friendship for Nathan, the event would not have happened.

Thank you to all those who volunteered their time. Those who got silent and live auction items and set up the items. Everything ran so smoothly.

Thank you to Ryan Sundby for being the auctioneer.

Thank you to those who donated food and time to cook and serve the spaghetti meal. Delicious!

Thank you to Drastic Measures for providing beverages for the night and then donating the proceeds to Nathan. (love you, Brett)Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scene, we saw you and appreciate your friendships.

Thank you to family and friends and to the community of Verndale and the surrounding area for showing your support with words of encouragement and donating financially towards Nathan’s medical journey. Your generosity has been acknowledged and appreciated. Nathan is recovering and slowly regaining strength. Not home yet, but hopefully soon.

Jim and Betty Runyan Family