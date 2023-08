Baby boy Tayson Jase Jokela was born on July 24, 2023, to Shaniah and Chance Jokela of Sebeka. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Laura DuChene at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud siblings are Oliver and Weston. Proud grandparents are Renee and Jason; Judy and Wendell.