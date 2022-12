Sylvie Noelle Bosh

Baby girl Sylvie Noelle Bosh was born on October 29, 2022 to Emily and Tyler Bosh, of Janesville, WI. She weighed 5 lbs. 15 ozs. and was 19.5 inches long. Proud big brothers are Leo and Lennox. Blessed grandparents are Steve and Ellen Wallgren of Bluffton and Nick and Donna Bosh of Moorhead.

