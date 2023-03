Celebrate with us: Russ Hoffman turns 90 in March. You are invited to an Open House in his honor being held in the Parish Center of St. Francis De Sales church on Saturday, March 25, from 1:00-4:00 pm. Address is 601 15th Ave. North Moorhead.

If unable to participate that day, greetings may be mailed to him at: 1236 North 17th Street, Moorhead.

No gifts please. He will enjoy just seeing you.