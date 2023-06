Baby boy Parker Tyler Wohlwend was born on June 20, 2023, to Christina and Tyler Wohlwend of Parkers Prairie. He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Laura DuChene and Bobbi Adams at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud sibling is Jude. Proud grandparents are Wayne and Lori Wolden; and Joyce and Scott Wohlwend.