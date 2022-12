Baby girl Oakleigh Rose Larson was born on November 14, 2022, to Kelsey and Tony Larson of Wadena. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Doctor Julie Meyer at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Proud siblings are Gauge and Colt. Proud grandparents are Dennis and Kathy Larson; and Robin Floyd.