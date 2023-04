Paige & Joseph Martelle, of Ottertail, Minn., are happy to announce the birth of their son, Maddox Grey Martelle. Maddox was delivered by Dr. Kailey Witt at Perham Health on March 13, 2023, at 8:21 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Maddox is welcomed home by sibling Tatum; grandparents Brenda & Steve Schiller and MarJean Martelle; and great-grandparents Leona & Roger Schiller.