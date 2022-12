Jenna Butler & Kevin Steuck, of Browerville, MN, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Lyndy Ann Steuck. Lyndy was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on November 16, 2022, at 7:31 AM. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. Lyndy is welcomed home by sibling Lane; grandparents Barb & Frank, Arlene, and Pat; and great-grandparents Eva & Tony and Emily.