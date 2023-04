Baby boy Layne Kurt Nelson was born on April 21, 2023, to Katie and Brandon Nelson of New York Mills. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Shaneen Schmidt at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud siblings are Koehn, Levy, Rye, Alia, Brielle, Kiaya and Krew. Proud grandparents are Jack and Deanna Nelson; and Jim and Tonia Ebel; and Ken and Betty Pym.