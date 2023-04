Baby girl Kaylee Faye Mary Nemitz was born on March 22, 2023, to Kayela Maire Lindula and Daniel Kevin Edward Nemitz of Staples. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Doctor Bobbi Adams at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud siblings are McKenna and Kinsley. Proud grandparents are Kevin and Kris Nemitz; and Mary Kish.