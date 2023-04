Baby boy Hyacinthe Xander King was born on March 4, 2023, to Matilda Anderson-King and Matthew King of Verndale. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Allison Freese-Johnson, Certified Nurse Midwife at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud sibling is Fox. Proud grandparents are Davin and Diane Anderson; and Lynne Dewhurst; and Roy King; and Todd Dewhurst.