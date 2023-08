Hazel Anne Ehrenberg

Baby girl Hazel Anne Ehrenberg was born on July 25, 2023, to Aspen and Jerry Ehrenberg of Eagle Bend. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dawn Dahlgren-Roemmich, certified nurse midwife at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud siblings are Bentlee and Cason. Proud grandparents are Audrey Burchard and Jennifer Derrick.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.