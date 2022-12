Blair Elizabeth Rickbeil

Baby girl Blair Elizabeth Rickbeil was born on November 6, 2022, to Brenda and Blake Rickveil of Wadena. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She was delivered by Doctor Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Proud sibling is Blake. Proud grandparents are Blake and Dagny Rickbeil; and Ann & Paul Wachlin.

