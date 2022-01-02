A pandemic continued to sicken our community, drought struck the land, fires were all too common and we spent weeks breathing smoke from forest fires. Despite these things, we’re glad for growth and positivity that existed in the community this last year. The library, Wadena County Humane Society and Tri-County Health Care are among those building and growing into the new year. Each eager to improve lives in the community.

We lost too many good people in 2021 due to fires, illness, accidents and natural causes. The census showed us we actually increased our population locally.

Read on to take a second look at the news from 2021. (You can read the pandemic-focused recap of the year in a separate article.)

January

Wadena firefighter and previous fire chief Dean Uselman officially retired after serving for 36 years. He said the friendships he made while on the department will always be cherished.

Ottertail teenager Dion Bush passed away in a shocking incident involving the family dog. With many overwhelming unknowns, Bush died due to a punctured femoral artery.

Wadena and Verndale police departments added body cameras to their equipment. Local law enforcement leaders believe the cameras will ultimately help them do their job.

February

We busted out more layers with a 10-day long cold snap that hit the region with temperatures below zero degrees for over 250 hours. The coldest day in the Wadena area was -33 degrees, not including windchill, around Valentine’s Day.

A series of structure fires brought the Wadena Fire Department to various towns, including the total loss of a trailer home in Sebeka.

Emma Bushinger belted her dreams, and beautiful voice, out in a recording of the National Anthem for the Timberwolves.

Some super moms from the Wadena and Clarissa areas raised sons in Super Bowl 55 who played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan Paul Petro, who escaped from custody in October 2019, was sentenced to about six years in prison with a list of charges since 2018 that included stealing women's underwear and breaking into a historic school house.

Daniel Martin Kaufman, of Wadena, who set a December 2020 fire at World’s RV Sales in Detroit Lakes, was charged with felony second-degree arson and theft.

David and Shannon Savela of Sebeka were been named by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office as the two men killed in a shootout also involving a Wadena County deputy and Sebeka police officer Saturday, Feb. 27.

March

Elliot Jares, 3 years old, was tragically lost in a farming accident near Aldrich. He loved singing “Jesus Loves Me,” playing in the dirt with his trucks and riding tractor.

Gladys Kanis and Miriam Miller brought some brilliantly bright colors, smells and tastes of Colombia to downtown Wadena with the opening of Taste of Colombia.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative shared their newly improved headquarters as people slowly adjusted to returning to in-person activities.

April

After waves of fundraising, the Wadena City Library turned the page on their next chapter with the announcement of a $2.7 million renovation of the old First National Bank.

Both mother and daughter, Liberty and Alaina Schultz, suffered critical burns after a house fire in Verndale.

Steve Techam earned his place in the Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a long-time wrestling coach in Verndale and Bertha-Hewitt.

Wadena City Administrator Janette Bower started the process of her move to the even colder Alaska for another city manager position to be closer to her grandkids. Utilities Superintendent Dave Evans stepped into the role temporarily.

Reps. Pete Stauber and Michelle Fischbach visited Staples to hear about the need for workers right now.

With lots of jobs open in the area, Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program shared free resources for guiding people back to work and hosted a drive-thru job fair. The need for workers continued through the entire year.

May

Tri-County Health Care captured the community’s attention this year starting with breaking ground on their new healthcare center along Hwy 10 after a delay due to the pandemic.

Otter Tail County hosted the Governor's fishing opener. Gov. Tim Walz managed to hang out long enough to hook a perch before hitting the road.

After 27 years, Dr. John Pate waved his way out with a parade for his EMS director position. He still cares for patients at Tri-County as a family medicine doctor.

A series of Line 3 protests and arrests in northern Wadena County began in February and ramped up to weekly outings for officers in the county and those along the route as construction poured on.

June

The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the Omnibus Transportation Finance and Policy bill Wednesday, June 23, on a vote of 112-21. The bill included $30 million in funding for a lane expansion on U.S. Highway 10 to the east and west of Wadena. Four lanes are coming to the last two lane stretch of Hwy 10.

After two years, the Elks Lodge sold to local Mexican restaurant El Mariachi. The Elks made their move to the old Cyber Cafe in November, and El Mariachi opened at the Hwy 71 location in December.

July

Drought conditions persisted throughout the county. The MN DNR cautioned against any burning and the local fire departments remained busy putting out fires caused largely by people.

August

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday, Aug. 1, and life saving efforts were unsuccessful after two adults were pulled from the home in Wadena Township. The couple, Michael and Paula Black, left behind four children.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited to take in the business climate of the city of Wadena with Mayor George Deiss.

Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd confirmed that the officer's use of deadly force was justified, no charges were to be filed in the February shooting that left an officer injured and 2 men dead. Investigation shows suspect Shannon Savela shot at and struck officers and his own brother before he himself and his brother were shot and killed in the gunfire.

Wadena was blessed with 4 inches of rain following a drought since the spring 2021. Dry weather continued but slowly improved as the summer ended.

Joyful Spirit church members began worship in the recently erected building on Hwy 29 outside Wadena. While much work remained, the roof over head was enough to feel like home.

Wadena City Councilmen decided to restart their search for the next city administrator during a council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10. The decision comes after the top two picks among the council both stepped out of the running. While there remained two others out of an early field of 16, the council decided to press pause, and restart the search after the new year.

September

20th anniversary of 9/11 had the Wadena Pioneer Journal speaking with Wadena County Veterans Service Officer David Anderson about his time serving overseas as the attack occurred.

October

The Canada-based company Enbridge announced Line 3 would be in service starting Friday, Oct. 1. Pipeline proponents and opponents both made statements in response to the news.

A cigarette container fueled by wind spread a fire into a second floor apartment hallway that caused extensive damage and displaced tenants in Wadena's historic downtown. The cause was deemed accidental following an investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.

November

The gateway project, adding an improved entry into Wadena's downtown off Hwy 10 gained some steam, but the visible work will not start until spring 2022.

Community leaders stepped up to host mental health conversations as the need for mental health help continues to grow in the community.

December

Grace Connection Church moved out of the Maslowski Wellness Center and into their new church on Hwy 10.