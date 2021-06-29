The Otter Tail County Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of historic downtown Henning on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. The tour had originally been scheduled for July 15.



Situated in the heart of Otter Tail County, Henning derives its name from a Northern Pacific Railroad employee who said if his name was selected for the village he would donate a bell to the first church in town. The first church bell, courtesy of John Henning, was hung in the steeple of the Norwegian Lutheran Church.



As the tour proceeds through downtown, attendees will learn about the buildings and hear stories of a radical populist publisher, the exploits of the Giant Norsemen, an infamous murder at a Farmer’s Alliance rally and more.



Tours are $6. Meet at the Landmark Center.