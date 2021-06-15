The Wadena County Historical Society is conducting a series of interviews to record, via video and audio, the oral histories of people who came to the area in the 60s, 70s and 80s as part of a national movement to leave urban areas and settle in the rural countryside. Some were returning to their roots, others were city dwellers who wanted to try a different way of living.

The completed oral histories will be available to researchers and students at the Wadena County Historical Society and also in the archives of the Minnesota Historical Society. The oral histories could also be used in exhibits and new displays about this important era in our history.

The Historical Society was first approved for this project in 2019 but unfortunately many things were put on hold during the pandemic. The Society received an extension until June 2022 to conduct the interviews.

If you are interested in participating in an interview or would like to know more about the project, email 603wchs@arvig.net or call Lina Belar at 218-849-1454 or Kent Scheer at 218-631-3084.

This project was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.