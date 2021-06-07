PINE RIVER, Minn. — A history group in Minnesota is working to preserve a 45-star U.S. flag that could be as old as 125 years.

Heritage Group North in Pine River, Minn., plans to display the flag following a donation from residents Henry and Bev Kramp.

The Kramps found the antique flag in 1995 in the attic of their Pine River home and recently thought to donate it for display. This flag design would have been accurate from 1896 to 1908. Though Utah had joined the United States in 1895, the flag itself wasn't dedicated until July 4, 1896.

Upon having it inspected, Pat Johnson of Heritage Group North said the flag appears to be authentic from that time period and is made of linen.

At first, Johnson thought it might have been a flag once draped over a coffin; however, wear on one end is consistent with that found on flags that have been flapping in the wind. That damage, along with the possible limits of manufacturing 100 years ago and the likely change in the material's dimensions, made it difficult to decide how to display it.

On Monday, May 24, Johnson, and others met to sew the flag to a backing made of archival approved fabric stretched on a frame, built by Henry's Woodworking in Pine River. A frame with UV protective glass (paid for by the Pine River American Legion) will then be installed and the flag will be hung inside the historic Pine River Depot.

Johnson hopes to have the flag dedicated officially on July 4.

Johnson said there isn't any real way to determine where the flag would have hung, though a similar flag likely flew at the post office and some photos show a similar flag flying in a park in the middle of Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

Heritage Group North welcomes any clues to where this flag may have hung in Pine River.