As a part of a story mapping project with Rethos, Springboard for the Arts and the Otter Tail County Historical Society, local storymappers Steve Henning and Jan Smith shared their story projects in a virtual event on Oct. 22. The projects will be compiled into a broader “story map” about the cultural assets and values of Otter Tail County in summer 2021.

Henning, of AMS Digital Productions, is compiling a video on “The Wadena Beach Story” about families who built cabins on Lake Blanche starting in the 1890s. These first Anglo-Americans began with camps during the polio epidemic, which included an outbreak in Wadena that families were eager to escape from, as Henning said.

His wife’s great-grandfather Theodore Northfoss searched the lake for the perfect spot and eventually passed along the location to fellow neighbors in Wadena who also purchased lots along the north shore. Wadena is marked around the area with road signs and the business owners behind the cabins, including the lumber baron, sash and door company, brothers first hydroelectric power plant in Wadena, town doctor, town banker.

The stories are remembrances of years past, of families that gathered on the lake summer after summer. Even today, the cabins continue to “retain the original flavor” with parts of the original cabin within the home, as Henning said. Each cabin also had a nickname.

“I think people do it without even thinking, you know it’s like, ‘Grandpa built this, I don’t want to destroy it. I want to enhance it,’” Henning said.

One of the stories the project will highlight is the tragedy of 1910, when a couple, Gladys and Frank, drowned in the lake. The story is passed down amongst the families as a cautionary tale about water safety and has almost become a myth, according to Henning.

Another view of the county’s lakes includes the real or imagined stories about fishing that Smith is collecting in her Powerpoint project “Otter Tail County's 1,000 lakes (and more ponds) Have Stories to Tell.” She hopes to highlight historical and present day stories from newspaper archives and community members’ stories of old to keep people coming to the county. The recording of these stories are important so they don’t “go lost,” as Smith said.

“If we don’t write them down or if they're not told … they’re going to be forgotten,” Smith said.

As an Otter Tail County native and retiree, one of Smith’s personal fish stories from her time growing up near the lakes is staying at a resort as a young kid and catching a large fish on her own. Her parents instructed her to behave and she decided this included going fishing to the unbelieving results of her parents when she “lugged” in the fish.