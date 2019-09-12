Butterfat sum huge in 1929

Figures made available for publication for the year 1929 show that the eight creameries located in Wadena county, seven of which are farmers’ cooperative creameries and one privately owned and operated, manufactured a total of 3,315,993 pounds of butter during 1929. Patrons of these creameries were paid the snug sum of $1,322,609.21 for butterfat delivered to these creameries. Starting April 1, 1930, oleomargarine was to be unknown to Wadena storekeepers, as on that day all local merchants discontinued the sale of oleomargarine and all other kinds of butter substitutes. The local merchants were commended upon this action because this is an agricultural district that depends almost entirely upon dairying as a farm means of revenue.

30 years ago - March 29, 1990

St. Ann’s spelling bee winners announced

Finalists in the 1990 St. Ann’s Grade School Spelling Bee included Katie Lorentz, Amanda Hutson, Monica Heltemes, Jeff Endres, Emily Pettit, Jeanne Nanik, Brent Lorentz, Judy Merickel, Laura Boyne, Kristin Kramer, Danielle Geiser, Georgia Snyder, Diane Diede, Nicole Uselman, Cory Thorstenson, Phillip Schiller, Jessie Steinkopf and Matthew Hammes.

10 years ago - April 3, 2010

Reserve champion

Tyler Ehrmantraut recently earned the Reserve Champion Prepared Foods plaque from the Minnesota Association of Meat Processors for his bacon-wrapped stuffed pork sausage roll. Ehrmantraut considers the 2-pound roll a good breakfast entree.