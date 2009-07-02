3 roll 300’s

Three of the big bowlers at Wadena Lanes this winter (2010) have been Jeremy Freitag, left, Mark Rolloff and Jeff Umland. All three men have rolled perfect 300 games. Freitag also bowled a 299 game along with an 806 series and an 835 series. Umland added a 299 game.





40 years ago - March 5, 1980

Big, bright, white object spotted locally

A big, bright, white object with flashes of red passes across the skyline on a cold, clear evening. Local persons report that they witnessed such an event last Thursday night but were not sure what the object was, where it came from or where it eventually went. An 18-year-old girl, who works in Wadena, reported seeing the object at close range as she drove home from work that night . She said she first noticed the object high in the sky and believed it was a star. She said she kept driving and soon noticed that the object was next to her car, maybe 15 feet away, moving at the same speed she was. She said there was no particular shape to the object, only that it was big and bright. It slowed as she pulled to a stop sign, but was again beside her shortly after her turn. Gary Pearson and Bud Ross were driving on Highway 10 from Staples toward Wadena when they first spotted the object. “Neither one of us really wanted to say anything,” Ross said, adding that the object was just above the horizon and the highway some distance away. “I remember hearing Bud say ‘there it goes’ and that it was going low to the ground. Then it disappeared.” Several local residents said they did see something out of the ordinary. None are exactly sure what it was but all reported seeing the object at about the same time, and also reported similar characteristics to the object--big, bright and white with red flashes. In the Friday edition of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, a front page story states that between one and two dozen reports of unidentified objects have occurred in that area during the past month and that sheriff’s office dispatchers have received two or three reports of sightings in one night which have never been as persistent and over such a long period of time.