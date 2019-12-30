Wadena VFW honors WDC music teacher

Wadena-Deer Creek School music teacher Mike Ortmann was selected as the VFW Teacher of the Year for his work in promoting awareness of military veterans. The local Wadena VFW Post 3922 selected Ortmann as its “Teacher of the Year” in November 2009. His nomination then went to the VFW District competition where he was selected as the best in the district from more than 50 VFW posts. The award recognizes Ortmann for his efforts in organizing the annual Veteran’s Day programs at WDC High School. The programs are moving musical tributes to military veterans.

60 years ago - Feb. 11, 1960

Headed for state Golden Glove Tournament

Pictured here are the lads who emerged champions from the Golden Glove sectional tournament here last Saturday evening proclaiming their right to participate in the quarterfinals and semifinals to be held in the Minneapolis Auditorium next Monday evening. Standing from left to right they are: Henry Altenhoffer, New York Mills; Al Bushinger, Wadena; Richard Drake, Wadena; Jerry Bichanaga, Ponsford; Jerry Barthel, Bluffton; Ray Barthel Jr., Bluffton; Bobby Tubandt, Wadena; Delmar Ellis, Ponsford. Kneeling are: Assistant coach Del Bullock and coach Ken Hegarty.

90 years ago - Feb 13, 1930

Oleo’s use banned in institutions

With the lowered price of butterfat at the present time, many phases relative to the situation arise not only among the farmers but also with residents of the various towns. A Wadena county man, Joseph A. Quinn of Menahga, has introduced and sponsored a bill which became a part of the statutes of the state making it prohibitive for state institutions to use oleomargarine or other butter substitutes. This added greatly to the consumption of butter in the state. American people consumed 30,000,000 pounds more butter substitutes in 1929 than in 1928. There was currently being carried in storage something like 140 million pounds of butter. People were urged to come together for the farmer and consume more milk, cream and butter. It was also reported (from the 1929 census) that there are 1,280 farms in Wadena county totaling 197,912 acres.