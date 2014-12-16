Lillian Lorentz is "Person of the Year" at Chamber banquet

Approximately 170 people attended the 55th Annual Chamber Banquet held Monday night at the Four Seasons Restaurant in Wadena. Following an opening welcome by Master of Ceremonies, Sally Adams, Acting Mayor Jan Tubandt reflected on the progressive manner in which Wadena has been moving forward during the past year. She made special note of such projects as the city library, wastewater treatment plant, Commercial Hotel, airport improvement grant and arrival of the Governor’s Design Team coming in April. Featured speaker of the evening was Roxanne Daggett of Frazee. Dan Sartell gave an Economic Development Report, in which he urged the audience to spread the good word about Wadena. He noted that Wadena, with a population of 4,700 had over 4,000 people working every day in the city, attesting to the fact that Wadena is a live and vibrant city. Among awards presented were: Director of the Year, Bob Solien, and named Farmers of the Year were Paul and Vera Malone. The Community Service Award went to Don Bottemiller. Couple of the Year went to Bob and Jan Tubandt, and Lillian Lorentz was recipient of the Person of the Year.

50 years ago - Feb 5, 1970

Concert choir wins 16th consecutive top district rating

Wadena’s High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Paul Montan, received its 15th consecutive District A rating in the Choir Contest Festival held at Crosby-Ironton Jan. 31.

90 years ago - Feb. 6, 1930

Real estate values gain

Farm land values are increasing in this section of the state. As conclusive evidence of this, a land deal was recently closed in which G. F. Freeman sold his well-improved 80-acre farm in Woodside township to Adolph O. Lippert for $100 an acre. Mr. Lippert owns a 140-acre farm adjoining. During the past few weeks he has purchased 300 acres of land so that he now owns about 500 acres. In another purchase, Louis Schwartz, of Leaf River township, recently purchased 206 acres, located about 5 miles north of Wadena, for which he paid cash.