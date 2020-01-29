20 years ago - Jan. 27, 2000

Gasoline prices rise in Wadena, across state

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Wadena has jumped to $1.38. Compared to the prices of a year ago when a gallon of gas dropped as low as 89 cents, recent prices seem very high.

*** As of today, 20 years later, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.40.

40 years ago - Jan. 30, 1980

Wadena National Guard earns national shooting awards

Wadena’s National Guard unit Co. A of the 2/136th Infantry was honored recently when visited by Brigadier General Edward Waldon, Adjutant General’s Office, St. Paul. Waldon presented Company commander Cpt. Arnold Rethemeier the first place shooting trophy for the State of Minnesota.

80 years ago - Feb. 1, 1940

Order stop signals for school buses

All school buses in the state must have “stop” signal arms according to a warning this week by Elden Rowe, chief of the highway patrol. Operators of school buses were required to have these signal arms installed by the first of this year and Mr. Rowe now has instructed highway patrolmen to issue warning tickets to bus drivers whose buses do not have this required equipment.



