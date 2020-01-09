Announcing the grand opening of the new Uptown Cafe

We are proud to announce that we have secured the services of Mrs. Amy Downing as chief cook and pastry cook. Amy is well known in Wadena as a very good cook. Our night fry cook is Andy Stefful, experienced, clean and capable. We will feature home baked pastry, sea foods and catering. We extend a special invitation to organizational dinner meetings, party dinners and luncheons. Our private dining room will seat from 50 to 60 persons, according to the arrangement of the tables. Uptown Cafe, “The Best in Foods”, is owned by Joe Peavey and Fred Hein.

REA Co-Op’s 3,000th member

It was a happy day for the Nick Koppes family when their farm was connected to the lines of the Todd-Wadena co-operative. And it also was a red letter day in the annals of the electric co-op, for the Koppes’ farm was the 3,000th connection to the system since its lines were first energized on Sept 28th, 1941. Their farm is located in Todd County. Although the Koppes’ haven’t had time to install all the electrical appliances and conveniences they plan on having, among their first installation, besides lights of course, was a water pumping system.

90 years ago - Jan. 9, 1930

Chevrolet announces the greatest Chevrolet in Chevrolet history

Today, Chevrolet presented the Greatest Chevrolet in Chevrolet History--a smoother, faster, better Six--with beautiful new bodies by Fisher. Basically, it is the same sturdy, substantial Six which won such tremendous popularity in 1929. But it is a greater car in every way--for there are scores of vital improvements which contribute to comfort, performance, endurance and safety. An improved six-cylinder valve-in-head motor, with its capacity increased to 50 horsepower, four Delco-Lovejoy hydraulic shock absorbers, fully-enclosed internal-expanding weather-proof brakes, a new dash gasoline gauge, heavier and stronger rear axle, Fisher non-glare windshield, and larger tires are some of the many improvements. These vehicles are offered at the following prices: The Roadster--$495, The Sport Roadster--$525, The Phaeton--$495, The Coach--$565, The Coupe--$565, The Sport Coupe--$625, The Club Sedan--$625, and the Sedan--$675. All of these are offered by Minnesota Motor Co. of Wadena, and associate dealers and branches in this area.





40 years ago - Jan. 9, 1980

First blizzard of season closes schools, brings foot of snow

Wadena county and central Minnesota’s first blizzard of the season hit with fury Saturday night and Sunday bringing nearly a foot of snow to the region while winds up to 45 mph whipped the white stuff making travel nearly impossible. Temperatures in some parts of the county dropped to -20 Saturday with the wind chill factor much lower than that. Parts of I-94 near Alexandria, Fergus Falls and Moorhead were closed Sunday because of blizzard conditions. All Wadena county public, parochial and vo-tech schools were closed Monday. Wadena Weather Observer Henry Clarksean reported snowfall of 1.5” Friday, 5.5” Saturday and 4” more on Sunday.



