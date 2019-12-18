Kiddies like Cozy program

Manager J.C. Quincer of the Cozy Theatre was host to the kiddies of Wadena and community at a matinee performance presented Tuesday afternoon at the popular local theatre. The program was prepared specially for the children and that they enjoyed every bit of it was evidenced by the many peals of laughter that rang out from time to time as funny situations appeared on the films. To many of the children present, sound pictures were new and there were many expressions of awe and surprise as the characters appeared on the screen and actually talked.

A great bean counter

Mrs. William Welch of this city was the winner of the assortment of Heinz food products given away in a guessing contest at Flink’s Market. The value of the prize was $2.40. Mrs. Welch guessed 867 beans in a can of Heinz beans. The correct number was 869.





50 years ago - Dec. 25, 1969

1969 Christmas lighting contest winners named by judges

Winners were named this week in the Jaycees’ sponsored “Let’s Light Up Wadena” Christmas lighting contest, according to chairman Duane Mosher. Winners in the religious division were announced as: Casper Schwartz, 1st place, and 2nd place St. John’s Parsonage-Rev. and Mrs. Rodney Riese. Dennis Venzke and Stu Krause both took top honors in the traditional division, with second place going to Frank Ousleys. Contest judges were Duane Mosher and Curt Goehring assisted by Don Bottemiller.



