In a world where technology changes at the speed of light, it can be hard to remember what was for breakfast -- much less so the last decade. But let’s not forget the important accomplishments, wild trends and changes that shaped who we are today. The Pioneer Journal looked to area professionals to hear some of what made the last 10 years memorable. Here’s what they said should be included among those we shouldn’t or couldn't forget from 2010 to the end of 2019.

At the box office

As movies reel on by, sequels, remakes and superhero movies lead the way in the 2010s, according to Cozy Theatre owner Dave Quincer. Quincer said top movies included: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Jurassic World,” “The Lion King,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “Frozen,” “Minions,” the “Despicable Me” franchise and “Wonder.”

Over the last 15 to 20 years, the big studios have geared their productions towards franchises, a change Quincer sees as “not for the better.”

“In our industry, we’re always waiting for the next sleeper hit movie that nobody sees coming that connects with audiences and does real big business, but with the studio’s policies now I think we’re going to see less and less of that, too,” Quincer said.

The last decade has also meant the rise of Netflix, and thus the loss of potential movie customers, according to Quincer. He also said some in the movie theatre industry have seen the Netflix phenomenon as a way to keep people interested in movies while some see it as hurting the theatre business.

“As far as we’re concerned if somebody’s sitting at home watching a movie that’s a potential customer that isn’t coming out to a movie theater. So they’re still going to come out but they’re probably coming out less often,” Quincer said.

Songs that stuck

If you remember the songs from the beginning of the decade, you might be hearing country rhythms or, “I just met you and this is crazy but here’s my number, so call me maybe.”

“One of the ones that really comes to mind would be that ‘Call Me Maybe’ song by Carly Rae Jepsen. You couldn’t turn the car on without it being on the radio,” said Leif Ronning, KSKK station manager.

A few other songs that listeners quickly tuned into were: “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, “Royals” by Lorde and the Twin Cities cover of the song, “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, and “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Ronning noted artists that did well, such as Taylor Swift, Darius Rucker and Katy Perry, as well as ones that fizzled out, such as Drake, Eminem and Britney Spears.

Artists switched their beats as well, such as Rucker who started with Hootie & the Blowfish and did well throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s before disappearing and then re-entered the music scene with country music, and “created a great career for himself,” according to Ronning.

“I think the biggest thing that you saw was a lot of country artists moving into mainstream and getting some radio play on stations like ours that crossover, a lot of crossover artists and some of them stayed and some of them went right back,” Ronning said.

Our fashion

Skater shoes, comfort wear

Step into the shoes of another person and you’ll find that they are likely more geared towards comfort, according to Lyle’s Shoes owner Lisa Baymler and employee Sandy Baker. Baymler said people have become more educated about caring for their feet and the long-term health effects of not doing so, which means high heels and “really fashionable, dressy looks” are found on special occasions rather than the every day.

One of the styles of shoes Baymler and Baker remember as popular were the skater shoes, including Etnies and Heelys.

“I think probably 10 years ago every kid had a pair of skater shoes,” Baymler said.

Another shoe swap is found in tennis shoes, which Baker and Baymler have seen go from leather to lighter and more breathable materials, and even adding ugly Christmas sweater patterns. Keens also have made their mark as an alternative work boot as well as dress, casual and work styles.

The trend of lighter shoes includes Hey Dude, which are four ounces and addicting for all ages, from pre-teen to 70-year old men, according to Baker and Baymler. While new styles run in, they also repeat themselves, except the moon boot, which will have to wait a few more generations, according to Baker and Baymler.

“Some things change and some things stay the same. And everything comes back around,” Baker said.

Clothes from your past

If you thought the clothing styles were reminiscent of a fun or painful past, it’s because the ‘70s and ‘80s clothing vibe danced through the 2010s, according to 1776 Clothing Company owner Paulette Ohm. The runway of the decade ranged from bell bottoms to elephant ears and scrunchies, Ohm said. As the styles return, the material is softer and more manageable instead of scratchy, according to Ohm.

Ohm said the full circle continues and reminds people of their past, which she quickly sees on people’s faces when a pattern or style pops up again.

“When you see the big bell bottoms that’s the perfect example, where they’ll be, ‘Oh, that was so much fun, we had so much fun’ or ‘Ugh, I don’t want to relive those years.’ It’s fun to see that,” Ohm said.

Fashion-back and fashion-forward, Ohm says in 2020 we will see more big barrettes, tie dye and hopefully animal prints.

“A good ol Jackie O stage would be awesome. I love a classic, just a classic look,” Ohm said.

Hair/makeup

The ‘60s and ‘70s modernized, the bob, the pixie, disconnected pieces, crew cuts, buzzes and hockey or skateboard haircuts swished in and out of the decade, according to M-State Community and Technical College cosmetology director and instructor Darlene Weibye. As with clothes, hair trends repeat but update, with the possibility of big hair and the pompadour coming next and hopefully not the mullet, Weibye said.

Pulling just a hair back, the 2010s also had women with long hair and loose curls and gelled hairstyles and men who “were either bang or no bang at all” and combed up or off to the side, according to Weibye. She remembers the start of the disconnected look⁠—a piece of long hair not blended with other pieces of hair⁠—and one of the cosmetology students who used the trend to not cut pieces of hair.

“Back then we had a student that would miss hairs and she would always tell us, ‘Those are my disconnected pieces.’ (Laughter) It was hilarious,” Weibye said.

The seemingly out of place styles continue with hair being “the messier the better” now, Weibye said.

As for hair color, hair has turned pastel from the previous solid colors and the black gothic style.

Looking into the mirror 10 years ago, makeup was a mixture of metallics, pinks and blues or browns and pinks on eyelids, thin eyebrows, “very vivid” lips, Gothic style heavy eyeliner and an emphasis on the inside of the eyelid. Here, the trends are constantly new, originating in London and taking about two years to become popular and available in Minnesota, according to Weibye.

K-12 education

2010 was a year most in the area will remember as the year an EF4 tornado destroyed an abundance of property including Wadena's community center and high school. Fast forward to 2019 and the final work is underway to finish a remodeled elementary school and the Middle/High School is just eight years old after a 2012 completion. But aside from major facility changes, Wadena-Deer Creek School District Superintendent Lee Westrum said the big difference in recent years is a focus on the individual.

"The biggest change in my opinion is that we are placing less importance on standardized testing and putting more emphasis on making school a place that addresses the individual needs of our students," Westrum said. "Currently, the big focus at WDC is for our staff to build positive relationships with students and to make WDC a place where all students feel safe and welcomed. All students are different and come to school with different strengths and different needs, and we are certainly being more responsive to those individual needs today than we were 10 years ago."

At a higher level, students are getting more hands-on experience that can help them move right into a career.

"We have also seen a shift toward vocational education for our high school students," Westrum said. "The biggest change at WDC has been the development of the Construction Trades Class taught by Mike Shrode that gives our students a real life, hands-on experience building a house. The need in the workforce for the skilled trades continues to grow and we want to prepare our students for those opportunities."

Bigger tools, more efficiencies in ag

Agronomist Mark Hess at Leaf River Ag explained how it’s easy to see some of the major changes in ag because of the size difference.

“Our equipment has gotten a lot bigger,” Hess said.

Bigger tilling, planting and harvesting equipment means more gets done in less time, as long as those tools function properly.

“I think we stepped into precision agriculture a lot more,” he added.

Tractors and combines with auto-steer provide more accuracy. Variable rate planters allow farmers to adjust how much they plant based on the soil or moisture level of a field. Fertilizer is broadcast in such a way to get the most bang for the buck, resulting in less waste and less impact on the environment. Even tilling practices have changed so that the ground is worked less, with some farmers practicing more minimum till or no-till.

And the result of doing less, with bigger equipment?

“Our yields have went up dramatically,” Hess said. “It’s not uncommon to be 200-plus bushel an acre.” Ten to 15 years ago, it was good to get 150-180 bushels an acre of corn.

Hess adds that seed technology has also helped the effort. If farmers can put the right product, in the right place, at the right time, harvest days are brighter. Even with all the advancements, 2019 proved to be a difficult one thanks to uncooperative weather.

Healthcare

Technology improvements and regulatory changes affecting the health care industry have been significant from 2010 to the end of 2019. Significant changes affecting the industry and hospitals like Tri-County Health Care include:

The introduction of micro-sized technology has continued to see more care transitioned from inpatient to outpatient settings. Patients have less recovery time in the hospital and more time at home assisted by outpatient-based rehabilitation and follow-up care. Areas affected include surgery with less invasive techniques through the use of microscopic, laparoscopic and robotic equipment.

Continued enhancement of medical, evidence-based research that has help refine the art of diagnostic and treatment techniques. Examples include rehabilitation for joint replacements, cardiology, cancer, and other treatments. Specifically, the advancement of our knowledge of the human genome have lead to big improvements in the risk screening, diagnosis and treatment of many diseases, with applications in cancer care being one of the areas most impacted by this.

Health information management has progressed much in the past decade. The recording and access to health records by your caregivers, both at your home and when traveling or with an out of town specialist is much improved. This helps coordinate care among providers and avoid unnecessary or duplicate testing.

March of 2010 saw the passage of the affordable care act, also knows as ObamaCare. This was a controversial piece of legislation that continues to be debated and adjusted a decade later.

Accountable Care – an outcome of the affordable care act, the concept of Accountable Care Organizations has had an impact to challenge health care provides to be more “accountable” for the care provided. Both Federal and State governments, along with insurance companies and other payers of care and insurance, have challenged health care providers to find ways to be more efficient in the design and delivery of care system; including finding ways to transition care to the lowest cost setting (outpatient vs. inpatient), avoid duplication of care, better coordinate care, and better manage the long-term impact care delivery has on the health and wellbeing of patients.

Consolidation of hospitals has continued to progress. Large systems continue to absorb small, independent rural hospitals and health systems around the country.

Some items of change more specific to Tri-County Health Care in the past 10 years:

Addition of more locally based specialty care and providers, including OB/GYN, Interventional Radiology, Psychiatry, and Orthopedics. TCHC saw growth in other visiting specialists coming to serve patients in Wadena.

New equipment and services including in-house MRI, Verndale Clinic, Henning Physical Therapy, Aquatic Therapy at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, Mid-Wife Program, and minimally invasive surgery and procedures.

Planning for a new Health Center campus. Expect groundbreaking in July 2020 with opening in June 2022.



