10 years ago - Dec. 5, 2009

Area Lions Club contribute to ‘new’ Wolverine Mascot

Thanks to the generosity of the Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton Lions Clubs, Wadena-Deer Creek Schools has a new Wolverine mascot to help generate school spirit at pep fests and games. “Wooly the Wolverine adds an abundance of school spirit at elementary and high school pep fests and sporting events,” said Jackie Becker, WDC High School paraprofessional/school store manager. “The little Wolverine fans especially love Wooly--they just light up when they see him.”

50 years ago - Dec. 4, 1969

How times have changed

This was in the Marshall, Minnesota Messenger, and shows what school teachers agreed to when they signed their teaching contracts with the local boards in 1923. Here are the points a school marm agreed to in her contract: 1. Not to get married. 2. Not to keep company with men. 3. Be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless in attendance at a school function. 4. Not to leave town at any time without permission of the Chairman of the Board. 6. Not to smoke cigarettes. 7. Not to drink beer, wine or whiskey. 8. Not to get in a carriage or automobile with any man, except her brother and father. 9. Not to dye her hair. 10. Not to dress in bright colors. 11. Wear at least two petticoats. 12. Not to wear dresses more than two inches above the ankles. 13. Keep the schoolroom neat and clean. (a) Sweep the floor at least once daily. (b) Scrub the floor at least once weekly with hot water and soap. (c) Clean the blackboards at least once daily. (d) Start the fire at 7 a.m. so the room will be warm by 8 a.m.





80 years ago - Dec. 7, 1939

Photo traps thief

After having his gas station robbed three times, Dr. E. L. Brunswick, whose hobby is photography, finally became angered and devised a photo-electric cell-camera hookup that resulted in the capture of the thief. The camera, hidden behind a door, with a shutter controlled by a photo-electric beam of invisible infra-red light, recorded the image of the burglar and thus caused the capture of the young farmhand.



