20 years ago - Nov. 25, 1999

Wadena runners going to Nationals

Five of six Wadena cross country runners advanced to the National Junior Olympic Championships that will be held in Spartanburg, S.C. on Dec. 4. The top 20 individuals from the eight-state regional at Mt. Horab, Wis., held Saturday, qualified for the national meet. Adam Asfeld won the Intermediate 5K race with a time of 16:29, Kevin Heltemes placed 16th in the Young Men’s 5K with a 17:38, Katie Lorentz was third with 19:45 and Kourtney Anderson, 11th with 20:36 in the Intermediate 5K race. Cory Asfeld ran 16th in 13:08 for the Bantam 3K and Eric Asfeld placed 22nd in 10:20 for the Midget 5K race.

The average price of self-serve unleaded gasoline is $1.26 per gallon, one cent less than last month, but 23 cents more than last Thanksgiving, when the average price was $1.03.

60 years ago - Nov. 23, 1959

Empty Stocking Fund opened for 12th year

For the 12th consecutive year, the Pioneer Journal and its readers will again make it possible for every child in the Wadena community to have a new Christmas toy or small gift at Christmas time. This fund, as in the past, will be obtained only through volunteer contributions and the money received will be spent by a competent local committee and the Christmas articles distributed to children of the community whose names come from reliable sources.

New Wadena bakery opens

Another payroll was added this week to Wadena’s growing group of industries with the opening of the Banquet Bakery. The Banquet Bakery occupies the Mettel Building, formerly occupied by the Federated Store. The interior of the building was entirely remodeled before the installation of fixtures and new, modern baking equipment. Harry Moline is the president of the Banquet corporation, Elmer C. Gumm, vice president, and Paul Lundell, secretary-treasurer and manager.



