80 years ago

Oct. 26, 1939

Pioneer recalls Wadena of '70s

(excerpts from an article written by E.H. Pelton, Pioneer Timber Cruiser)

As I went through your clean, beautiful little city a few days ago my memories of the early days of 1877 were pleasantly renewed. They all came back vividly, and I could see Wadena, just a little whitewashed village, the whole country just as nature had formed it and trains of covered wagons moving through on winding roads made by the Hudson’s Bay Fur Co. A good many stopped at Mr. Gardener’s land office on the main corner and filed on homesteads. Mothers and children in those covered wagons seemed happy to think they were going to have a home of their own, for this government was giving away every even-numbered section to settlers. I was quarantined at the time of the smallpox in Wadena at Deacon Fuller’s who had taken a homestead several years before just west of town. His wife’s mother, Mrs. Tenny, also had filed on a claim just west of his. I remember taking a yoke of oxen and an old wagon with some traps of furniture and a feather bed for the old lady (she even had a cat), in order to comply with the law that each settler had to live on and cultivate the soil, not less than 10 acres. The whole country was like a moving panorama. The air was so clear one could hear for many miles. My wife’s father built the NP grade from Wing River to Wadena. They had a big tent at Union Creek, the old swimming pool. Indians were bringing in all sorts of wild berries and fish to trade. I remember Jarves Howard who lived across the track. He was engaged in trading with the Indians way up the Red Eye River. Later on he married a very charming Lady of the Forest. Charley Stewart was the first depot agent and Mr. Harry Britnal was the first conductor. Edd Curo built the first toll bridge across the Leaf River near Bluffton.

40 years ago

Oct. 24, 1979

Local cross country team cops own Wadena CC invitational

The Wadena boys’ cross country team won their first meet of the season last Tuesday in Wadena while the girls were second. Paul Ness, a sophomore, placed first in a time of 15:40 for the 3-mile course. Bruce Timm was fifth and Paul Baymler finished 10th. Ann Miles,

Wadena high school freshman, won the Wadena Invitational Cross Country meet held at the local golf course Tuesday, Oct. 16. Miles finished well ahead of her competition with a time of 11:42 for the 2-mile course. Wadena’s Cindy Beaver placed 4th, Lisa Schmitz finished 7th, Kim Luna and Linda Freeman placed 9th and 10th respectively. Other members of the girls’ team included Tina Lorentz, Marty Carew, Kari Condiff, Heidi Wright, Laurie Hanson, Jill Stevens and Laurie Freeman. The girls’ team placed second to a tough Perham team in the meet. Team totals: Perham 30, Wadena 31, Sebeka 97, Frazee 101. Also competing on the boys’ championship team were Todd Adams, Ed Gutknecht, Ron Tappe, Jim Venzke, Tim Neitzke, Wayne Houle, Jeff Domier and Carey Heuer. Team scores: Wadena 42, Frazee 55, Detroit Lakes 60, Sebeka 88 and Perham 105. The Region 6A Cross Country meet will be held Saturday at Frazee.



