Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Living History: Outstanding storms

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 8:48 a.m.
    Delta Meech and Donald Nimrod were crowned Oustanding Senior Citizens in 1989. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives1 / 3
    High winds destroyed crops and toppled power lines. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives2 / 3
    53 exchange students were staying in the area. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives3 / 3

    30 years ago

    July 20, 1989

    Indoor pool

    City leaders were gauging interest and support for the construction of an indoor pool in Wadena. A phone survey was conducted to measure support for the pool. The collected data was given to a committee formed to represent the varied backgrounds of people living in Wadena.

    Outstanding Senior Citizens

    Delta Meech and Donald Nimrod were named 1989 Wadena County Outstanding Senior Citizens during a special ceremony at the fairgrounds. The two were crowned and awarded plaques before sharing a kiss.

    40 years ago

    July 18, 1979

    Rain and wind

    Heavy rain and strong winds caused major damage to corn and oat crops near Wadena and Verndale. Authorities also stated that a tornado was spotted east of Wadena which caused more damage to crops.

    Rotary farewell

    Rotary International youth exchange students departed from the area in July. The Rotary club hosted 53 exchange students. They said their final goodbyes before boarding buses at the Burlington Northern bandstand.

    Explore related topics:communityhistoryliving history
    randomness