Living History: Outstanding storms

Outstanding Senior Citizens

Delta Meech and Donald Nimrod were named 1989 Wadena County Outstanding Senior Citizens during a special ceremony at the fairgrounds. The two were crowned and awarded plaques before sharing a kiss.

40 years ago

July 18, 1979

Rain and wind

Heavy rain and strong winds caused major damage to corn and oat crops near Wadena and Verndale. Authorities also stated that a tornado was spotted east of Wadena which caused more damage to crops.

Rotary farewell

Rotary International youth exchange students departed from the area in July. The Rotary club hosted 53 exchange students. They said their final goodbyes before boarding buses at the Burlington Northern bandstand.