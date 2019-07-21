Living History: Outstanding storms
30 years ago
July 20, 1989
Indoor pool
City leaders were gauging interest and support for the construction of an indoor pool in Wadena. A phone survey was conducted to measure support for the pool. The collected data was given to a committee formed to represent the varied backgrounds of people living in Wadena.
Outstanding Senior Citizens
Delta Meech and Donald Nimrod were named 1989 Wadena County Outstanding Senior Citizens during a special ceremony at the fairgrounds. The two were crowned and awarded plaques before sharing a kiss.
40 years ago
July 18, 1979
Rain and wind
Heavy rain and strong winds caused major damage to corn and oat crops near Wadena and Verndale. Authorities also stated that a tornado was spotted east of Wadena which caused more damage to crops.
Rotary farewell
Rotary International youth exchange students departed from the area in July. The Rotary club hosted 53 exchange students. They said their final goodbyes before boarding buses at the Burlington Northern bandstand.