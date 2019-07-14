Search
    Living History: Beards and beasts

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:15 p.m.
    Peter Keranen embraced the holiday and colored his beard red, white, and blue. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives1 / 2
    Andrew Oberdorfer and his sister Teresa holding a doll he brought back from China. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives2 / 2

    10 years ago

    July 9, 2009

    Conservation Expo

    The 4th annual Conservation Expo was announced in July. A falconer, trap shooting, archery, and zoo animals were promoted as the main attractions.

    The best beard

    Peter Keranen quickly prepared his facial hair before a beard judging contest held in Smith Park. Keranen dyed his beard a flashy red, white, and blue, winning him the 125th "Blast From the Past" beard contest.

    30 years ago

    July 13, 1989

    Tiananmen Square

    Andrew Oberdorfer spent 15 days in China amidst political turmoil. He visited China with a friend in 1989 and witnessed the political unrest in Tiananmen Square first hand. He spoke with pro-democracy students in the square and departed Beijing shortly before protesters were killed in Tiananmen Square.

    Beauty and the Beast

    The New Tradition Theatre Co. of St.Cloud brought their rendition of Beauty and the Beast to Wadena. It was announced that a theater workshop would take place before performance dates. Madhatters Community Theater Company sponsored the play.

    Explore related topics:communityhistoryliving history