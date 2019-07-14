Living History: Beards and beasts

The best beard

Peter Keranen quickly prepared his facial hair before a beard judging contest held in Smith Park. Keranen dyed his beard a flashy red, white, and blue, winning him the 125th "Blast From the Past" beard contest.

30 years ago

July 13, 1989

Tiananmen Square

Andrew Oberdorfer spent 15 days in China amidst political turmoil. He visited China with a friend in 1989 and witnessed the political unrest in Tiananmen Square first hand. He spoke with pro-democracy students in the square and departed Beijing shortly before protesters were killed in Tiananmen Square.

Beauty and the Beast

The New Tradition Theatre Co. of St.Cloud brought their rendition of Beauty and the Beast to Wadena. It was announced that a theater workshop would take place before performance dates. Madhatters Community Theater Company sponsored the play.