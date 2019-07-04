Living History: Flowers for the park

Tod Bounds

A dinner auction benefit was announced for Tod Bounds. Bounds worked at Mason Brothers and was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease a few years prior. The benefit was held at the Elks Club and all proceeds went to helping Bounds with medical expenses.

30 years ago

July 6, 1989

Managing waste

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided a waste management plan for Wadena. The plan focused on waste reduction, recycling, composting, and incineration. At the time, it was estimated that Wadena and the surrounding county had to deal with around 18 tons of waste. Public education and new waste management practices were planned for the next 10 years.

Police chief resigns

The Wadena city council accepted the resignation of Police Chief J.H. Kopp. Kopp worked at the Wadena Police Department for 14 years.