Living History: Flowers for the park
10 years ago
July 2, 2009
A scout's flower bed
Joey Pate was on a mission to complete his minimum 100 hours of community service needed to become an Eagle Scout. He decided to construct a flower bed for Fink's Park. The Harold Peterson Foundation donated $750 for the project and the city provided the dirt.
Tod Bounds
A dinner auction benefit was announced for Tod Bounds. Bounds worked at Mason Brothers and was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease a few years prior. The benefit was held at the Elks Club and all proceeds went to helping Bounds with medical expenses.
30 years ago
July 6, 1989
Managing waste
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided a waste management plan for Wadena. The plan focused on waste reduction, recycling, composting, and incineration. At the time, it was estimated that Wadena and the surrounding county had to deal with around 18 tons of waste. Public education and new waste management practices were planned for the next 10 years.
Police chief resigns
The Wadena city council accepted the resignation of Police Chief J.H. Kopp. Kopp worked at the Wadena Police Department for 14 years.