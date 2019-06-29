Search
    Living History: New shelter and no parking

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:15 a.m.
    22 years ago

    June 26, 1997

    New Tapley shelter

    A new shelter opened at Tapley Park in June, 1997. The shelter has water, picnic tables, shelves, electricity, and a parking lot. The land was donated to the city by Robert Tapley. The Tapleys owned the Ben Franklin store in Wadena.

    Parking problems

    The Wadena City Council was approached by Shirley Almer, owner of the Wadena Bowling Lanes, about adding angle parking to the street near her business. This wasn't her first time making this request and she was yet again, denied.

    44 years ago

    June 26, 1975

    Operation Identification

    The Wadena County Sheriff's department offered free Operation Identification. Operation Identification is a program designed to protect homes and property by identifying all valuables. The program successfully reduced theft in most areas of Minnesota and involved assigning valuables a permanent ID number. That number was kept on file by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

    Homecrest visit

    Minnesota Governor Wendell Anderson visited and toured the Homecrest plant in 1975. Anderson was accompanied by a group of government and business executives from the Twin Cities.

