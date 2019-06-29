Living History: New shelter and no parking
22 years ago
June 26, 1997
New Tapley shelter
A new shelter opened at Tapley Park in June, 1997. The shelter has water, picnic tables, shelves, electricity, and a parking lot. The land was donated to the city by Robert Tapley. The Tapleys owned the Ben Franklin store in Wadena.
Parking problems
The Wadena City Council was approached by Shirley Almer, owner of the Wadena Bowling Lanes, about adding angle parking to the street near her business. This wasn't her first time making this request and she was yet again, denied.
44 years ago
June 26, 1975
Operation Identification
The Wadena County Sheriff's department offered free Operation Identification. Operation Identification is a program designed to protect homes and property by identifying all valuables. The program successfully reduced theft in most areas of Minnesota and involved assigning valuables a permanent ID number. That number was kept on file by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.
Homecrest visit
Minnesota Governor Wendell Anderson visited and toured the Homecrest plant in 1975. Anderson was accompanied by a group of government and business executives from the Twin Cities.