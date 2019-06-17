Living History: Taking aim at aphids

Banks and Y2K

First National, Mid-Central Federal Savings, and Wadena State Bank were preparing for the new millennium and the impending doom that many thought would accompany it. Y2K fears had banking staff checking software and testing equipment. At the time, local bankers weren't too concerned because of the numerous contingency plans in place.

50 years ago

June 12, 1969

Family archery

Wade Sizek of Verndale, won first place in the archery cub division during the Osakis Open Shoot. His mother Jan won first in the women's scratch division.

Dedication of new courthouse

Wadena County had its own courthouse after almost a century without one. County commissioners organized a formal ceremony in recognition of the addition. The last courthouse was abandoned in 1886.