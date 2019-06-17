Living History: Taking aim at aphids
20 years ago
June 10, 1999
Potato problems
Minnesota growers were in some deep trouble in the late 90's. The seed potato industry was nearing extinction due to the spread of the green peach aphid. The infestation caused a five year epidemic of potato leaf roll virus and potato virus.
Banks and Y2K
First National, Mid-Central Federal Savings, and Wadena State Bank were preparing for the new millennium and the impending doom that many thought would accompany it. Y2K fears had banking staff checking software and testing equipment. At the time, local bankers weren't too concerned because of the numerous contingency plans in place.
50 years ago
June 12, 1969
Family archery
Wade Sizek of Verndale, won first place in the archery cub division during the Osakis Open Shoot. His mother Jan won first in the women's scratch division.
Dedication of new courthouse
Wadena County had its own courthouse after almost a century without one. County commissioners organized a formal ceremony in recognition of the addition. The last courthouse was abandoned in 1886.