    Living History: Taking aim at aphids

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on Jun 16, 2019 at 6:43 p.m.
    Jan and Wade Sizek after winning at the Osakis Open Shoot. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives

    20 years ago

    June 10, 1999

    Potato problems

    Minnesota growers were in some deep trouble in the late 90's. The seed potato industry was nearing extinction due to the spread of the green peach aphid. The infestation caused a five year epidemic of potato leaf roll virus and potato virus.

    Banks and Y2K

    First National, Mid-Central Federal Savings, and Wadena State Bank were preparing for the new millennium and the impending doom that many thought would accompany it. Y2K fears had banking staff checking software and testing equipment. At the time, local bankers weren't too concerned because of the numerous contingency plans in place.

    50 years ago

    June 12, 1969

    Family archery

    Wade Sizek of Verndale, won first place in the archery cub division during the Osakis Open Shoot. His mother Jan won first in the women's scratch division.

    Dedication of new courthouse

    Wadena County had its own courthouse after almost a century without one. County commissioners organized a formal ceremony in recognition of the addition. The last courthouse was abandoned in 1886.

